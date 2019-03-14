Equity Residential (EQR) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Equity Residential has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,555. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $3,607,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $34,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,195 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,775. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

