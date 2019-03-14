Equity Residential (EQR) Receives $69.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $3,607,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,195 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,775. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 569,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

