ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 31,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,824. iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $64.77.

