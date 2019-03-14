ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 410 General Dynamics Co. (GD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.79. 121,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 410 General Dynamics Co. (GD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/erts-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-410-general-dynamics-co-gd.html.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.