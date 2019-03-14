ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 410 General Dynamics Co. (GD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:GD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.79. 121,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.88.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
