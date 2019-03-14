ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,041,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,397,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $949,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,088 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $226,127,000 after buying an additional 113,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 622,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,627,000 after buying an additional 433,242 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.39. 3,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $299.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

