ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,350. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.22%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Compass Minerals International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.01.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

