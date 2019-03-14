Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 21,985,685 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,622,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,918,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $155.04 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

