eve Sleep (EVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

eve Sleep (LON:EVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of eve Sleep stock opened at GBX 8.65 ($0.11) on Tuesday. eve Sleep has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.90 ($1.88).

In other eve Sleep news, insider Paul Pindar bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £900,000 ($1,176,009.41).

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

