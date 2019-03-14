EvenCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $815,989.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00010642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $815,989.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00441929 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00080502 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000127 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000800 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000273 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003429 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mocrow (MCW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010848 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 25,442,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,615,582 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

