Evertec Inc (EVTC) Insider Sells $42,150.00 in Stock

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.67. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.03% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,897,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,347,000 after acquiring an additional 233,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,869,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,549,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 92.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,604,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 770,031 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

