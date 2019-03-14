Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.06 ($36.12).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €25.94 ($30.16) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.