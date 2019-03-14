Evonik Industries (EVK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.75 ($41.57) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.06 ($36.12).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €25.81 ($30.01) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

