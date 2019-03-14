Exfo (EXFO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on EXFO. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exfo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Research analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Exfo worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

