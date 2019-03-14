Eximchain Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million (EXC)

Eximchain (CURRENCY:EXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Eximchain has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Eximchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eximchain has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Eximchain coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $7.50 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.05 or 0.16503413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046567 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Eximchain Coin Profile

Eximchain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2018. Eximchain’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,306,444 coins. Eximchain’s official message board is medium.com/eximchain. Eximchain’s official Twitter account is @EximchainEXC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eximchain is www.eximchain.com.

Buying and Selling Eximchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eximchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eximchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eximchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

