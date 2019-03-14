Extended Stay America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 749 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,627 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 3,621,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 866,770 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Extended Stay America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (STAY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/extended-stay-america-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-stay.html.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.