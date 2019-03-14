Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,401. The firm has a market cap of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.45 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

