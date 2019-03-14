Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 122,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 21,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,470,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,989,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

