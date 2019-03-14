EZToken Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. EZToken has a total market capitalization of $89,622.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EZToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Liquid. Over the last seven days, EZToken has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EZToken

EZToken launched on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

