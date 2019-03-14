Facebook (FB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Facebook to $163.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.17. 15,339,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,038,766. The company has a market capitalization of $503.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $917,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,569.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,711 shares of company stock valued at $50,668,068 over the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,772,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,157,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,700,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,631,220,000 after acquiring an additional 911,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after acquiring an additional 799,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

