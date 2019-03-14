Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP reduced its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Blueport Capital L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Farfetch by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -44.80. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

