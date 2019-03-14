Fastcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Fastcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Fastcoin has a total market capitalization of $81,102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.01443597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00002040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fastcoin’s official message board is www.fastcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

