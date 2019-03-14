Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

