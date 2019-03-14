Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 24,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/fiera-capital-corp-takes-position-in-banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-sa-bbva.html.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.