Financial Analysis: Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) and Clearsign Combustion (CLIR)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Clearsign Combustion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Clearsign Combustion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evoqua Water Technologies and Clearsign Combustion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 3 4 1 2.75 Clearsign Combustion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Clearsign Combustion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Clearsign Combustion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearsign Combustion $530,000.00 46.28 -$9.57 million N/A N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearsign Combustion.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Clearsign Combustion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies N/A N/A N/A Clearsign Combustion N/A -69.38% -61.26%

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies beats Clearsign Combustion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

