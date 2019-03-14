Financial Comparison: Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF) & Its Rivals

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS: BXEFF) is one of 11,862 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bellatrix Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration’s peers have a beta of 0.00, suggesting that their average share price is 100% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration Competitors 48526 187343 247977 10029 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellatrix Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million -$70.47 million -0.24 Bellatrix Exploration Competitors $7.19 billion $551.97 million 14.17

Bellatrix Exploration’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -30.29% -8.74% -5.01% Bellatrix Exploration Competitors -160.81% 12.50% 2.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bellatrix Exploration peers beat Bellatrix Exploration on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.