Financial Institutions (FISI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 35,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 130,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

