Financial Review: BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF)

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances N/A 24.22% 2.97% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.91% 5.21% 0.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BBVA Banco Frances and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.83 billion 1.17 $234.24 million $1.14 9.20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.87 $2.75 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats BBVA Banco Frances on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

