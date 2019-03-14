Financial Review: Independence Bancshares (IEBS) and First Merchants (FRME)

Independence Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IEBS) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Independence Bancshares and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Bancshares and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Bancshares $4.40 million 0.00 -$2.58 million N/A N/A First Merchants $484.40 million 4.06 $159.14 million $3.22 12.28

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Bancshares.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Independence Bancshares does not pay a dividend. First Merchants pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Bancshares and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Merchants 32.85% 11.89% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Independence Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Merchants beats Independence Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Bancshares Company Profile

Independence Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independence National Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Transaction Services, Asset Management and Parent Only. The Bank is engaged in the business of banking and providing services related to banking, including accepting demand deposits and saving deposits, and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans principally in Greenville County, South Carolina. The Bank’s other services include mobile banking, online banking, commercial cash management, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine, bank official checks, traveler’s checks and wire transfer capabilities. The Bank offers credit cards for personal and business clients The Bank offers merchant transaction processing and equipment for clients. It offers other community bank services, including cashier’s checks, banking by mail, direct deposit and the United States Savings Bonds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

