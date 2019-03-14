First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock opened at $426.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $355.18 and a twelve month high of $488.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.89 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $419.86 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,025.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/first-citizens-bancshares-inc-fcnca-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-15th.html.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.