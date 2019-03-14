First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 397 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in FedEx by 15,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,626,000. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 23,826.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,554,394,000 after acquiring an additional 562,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

