First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after buying an additional 257,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,696,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,423,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,731,000 after buying an additional 6,941,161 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

