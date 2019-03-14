First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott Sells 15,670 Shares

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk-director-jonathan-r-scott-sells-15670-shares.html.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.