First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Cision Ltd (CISN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Cision worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cision by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

CISN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cision in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.59. Cision Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

