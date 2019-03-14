First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Owens-Illinois worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other Owens-Illinois news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/first-trust-advisors-lp-trims-stake-in-owens-illinois-inc-oi.html.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.