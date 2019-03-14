Five Point (FPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 118.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

NYSE:FPH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 83,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,881. Five Point has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,429,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 642,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 12.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,032,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Five Point in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

