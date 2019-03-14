Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $591,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $50,957.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/flinton-capital-management-llc-has-591000-position-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.