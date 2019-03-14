Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $666,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coherent by 76.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coherent by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coherent by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Coherent by 81.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, November 19th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 13.33%. Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

