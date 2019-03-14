Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,813,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 118.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,526.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after acquiring an additional 243,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 390.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 415,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

WARNING: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/flinton-capital-management-llc-has-737000-holdings-in-energizer-holdings-inc-enr.html.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.