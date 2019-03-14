Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Receives $44.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

FSCT stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $471,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rami Kalish sold 378,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $14,376,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,864 shares of company stock worth $23,460,948 in the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares during the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

