Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

