Forkcoin Price Reaches $0.0169 (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Forkcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Forkcoin has a total market cap of $87,143.00 and $0.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Forkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00385387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.01686682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00236494 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Forkcoin’s total supply is 7,096,378 coins and its circulating supply is 5,162,362 coins. Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin. The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Forkcoin is forkcoin.io.

Forkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Forkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

