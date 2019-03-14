Fort L.P. Boosts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.29 and a 12-month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.90.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

