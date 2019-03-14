Fort L.P. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,178.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of LW opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.08 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 160.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

