Fort L.P. Has $1.36 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Fort L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,754,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after buying an additional 781,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 647,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after buying an additional 471,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 451,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,708,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

NYSE DGX opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

