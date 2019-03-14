Fortress Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III comprises 1.5% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $7,021,000.

FTACU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,428. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

