Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

FBM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,563. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $451.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 1,032,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 597,531 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 556,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

