Freehold Royalties’ (FRU) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

TSE FRU opened at C$8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.68 and a 12 month high of C$14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 439.08%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

