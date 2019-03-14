Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Major Shareholder Sells $154,280,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $154,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FRPT opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.73 and a beta of 1.32. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 132.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

