Fundsmith LLP Takes Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,262,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,969,000. Sabre accounts for 0.3% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sabre by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sabre by 1,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 356,350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $3,520,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,451. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $923.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabre in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

