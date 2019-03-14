Funko Inc (FNKO) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Funko to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Funko to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

FNKO opened at $20.48 on Monday. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $2,713,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,792 shares of company stock worth $21,040,840. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Funko by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

